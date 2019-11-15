PSL News 15.11.2019 05:11 pm

Makola and City to appeal ‘inappropriate’ PSL ban

Phakaaathi Reporter
Makola and City to appeal ‘inappropriate’ PSL ban

Mpho Makola of Cape Town City attempts a shot at goal during the Telkom Knockout 2019, Last 16 match between Cape Town City FC and Kaizer Chiefs at Cape Town Stadium. (Photo by Shaun Roy/Gallo Images)

Cape Town City say they will be behind Mpho Makola as he begins to appeal the decision for a ‘more appropriate sentence’.

Makola was handed a six-month ban by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Disciplinary Committee after he was found guilty of assaulting referee Abongile Tom during a during the Telkom Knockout fixture against Kaizer Chiefs at Cape Town Stadium on October 19.

READ: City star Makola handed six-month ban for assaulting referee

In a lengthy statement, City slammed PSL prosecutor Nande Becker for the “aggressive” manner in which he treated Makola during the disciplinary proceedings.

“There was a clear and premeditated intention from Nande Becker to ensure that a 12 month ban and R250k fine was placed on Mpho personally. There was also a clear premeditated intention to define Mpho’s character and lack of remorse despite the facts which obviously display the complete opposite,” read City’s statement in part.

“The interpretation of Mpho’s action was continuously angled in a way that suited the prosecutor’s own definition of assault, without any evidence to affirm that Mpho had any intention of causing bodily harm with force,” continued the statement.

City have indicated that they will help Makola appeal the sentence.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
What have foreign coaches won, asks Pitso 15.11.2019
City star Makola handed six-month ban for assaulting referee 15.11.2019
Benni earmarked for Bafana scout job   11.11.2019


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Protests PICS, VIDEO: Chaos as police forcibly remove refugees from Pretoria UNHCR

Business News Telkom in talks to buy Cell C

Malema accused of ‘lying’ in his tweet on Rupert’s Springboks braai

Editorials Diabetes warning: have yourself checked by a doctor

Columns Stop being a sourpuss, EFF


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 