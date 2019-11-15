Makola and City to appeal ‘inappropriate’ PSL ban

Makola was handed a six-month ban by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Disciplinary Committee after he was found guilty of assaulting referee Abongile Tom during a during the Telkom Knockout fixture against Kaizer Chiefs at Cape Town Stadium on October 19.

READ: City star Makola handed six-month ban for assaulting referee

In a lengthy statement, City slammed PSL prosecutor Nande Becker for the “aggressive” manner in which he treated Makola during the disciplinary proceedings.

“There was a clear and premeditated intention from Nande Becker to ensure that a 12 month ban and R250k fine was placed on Mpho personally. There was also a clear premeditated intention to define Mpho’s character and lack of remorse despite the facts which obviously display the complete opposite,” read City’s statement in part.

“The interpretation of Mpho’s action was continuously angled in a way that suited the prosecutor’s own definition of assault, without any evidence to affirm that Mpho had any intention of causing bodily harm with force,” continued the statement.

City have indicated that they will help Makola appeal the sentence.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.