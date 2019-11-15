Motaung warns Chiefs fans against celebrating too early

Amakhosi are currently on top of the log with 28 points after 11 games and are leading second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns by 10 points.

“We are happy but it is still early days‚” Motaung responded to SowetanLIVE when asked about Chiefs’ chances of winning the league title.

“So far‚ so good. It is work in progress‚ we will see what happens‚” added Motaung.

Motaung was speaking during the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Annual General Meeting (AGM) where PSL chairman Irvin Khoza announced that the League had recorded R1 billion in revenue for the first time in its history.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.