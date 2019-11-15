PSL News 15.11.2019 12:22 pm

Motaung warns Chiefs fans against celebrating too early

Phakaaathi Reporter
Kaizer Chiefs Chairman, Kaizer Motaung (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs boss Kaizer Motaung has welcomed the positive start to the season by his side but believes fans should not celebrate prematurely as there are still many games left to play before the end of the season.

Amakhosi are currently on top of the log with 28 points after 11 games and are leading second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns by 10 points.

“We are happy but it is still early days‚” Motaung responded to SowetanLIVE when asked about Chiefs’ chances of winning the league title.

“So far‚ so good. It is work in progress‚ we will see what happens‚” added Motaung.

Motaung was speaking during the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Annual General Meeting (AGM) where PSL chairman Irvin Khoza announced that the League had recorded R1 billion in revenue for the first time in its history.

