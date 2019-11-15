City star Makola handed six-month ban for assaulting referee

Makola was found guilty of assaulting match official Abongile Tom during the Telkom Knockout fixture against Kaizer Chiefs at Cape Town Stadium on October 19.

The former Orlando Pirates and Free State Stars midfielder was charged with misconduct and assault after he shoved Tom following the referee awarding Chiefs a penalty. Makola reacted by pushing Tom and he got a yellow card for his troubles.

Earlier, Phakaaathi reported that Makola was facing a lengthy ban if found guilty of the charges laid against him. And now the PSL has announced that he is banned for six months.

