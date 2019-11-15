Ghana take down Bafana in Afcon opener

Molefi Ntseki picked Bradley Grobler up front in place of Lebo Mothiba in his first competitive game as head coach and also gave Thato Mokeke a start in midfield alongside Bongani Zungu.

Bafana started the game fairly well, with Percy Tau getting plenty of joy down the right wing, and Grobler lashed one excellent chance over the bar in the 16th minute.

South Africa were dealt a blow when Bongani Zungu was forced from the pitch with a knee injury in the 26th minute, and the Amiens midfielder also looks certain to miss Sunday’s second Afcon qualifier at home to Sudan.

Ghana took the lead in the 36th minute, as Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey strode forward and his low fizzing shot appeared to wrong-foot Ronwen Williams in the Bafana goal as it found the corner of the net.

It took Ghana until the 80th minute to seal the match, 19 year-old striker Mohammed Kudus leaving Williams with no chance, firing in an unstoppable shot from the edge of the box.

Bafana will hope for better against Sudan on Sunday. Sudan are currently the early leaders in Group C, after they hammered Sao Tome 4-0 at home on Wednesday.

