PSL News 14.11.2019 02:58 pm

Ex-Sundowns and Pirates midfielders complete European moves

Phakaaathi Reporter
Ex-Sundowns and Pirates midfielders complete European moves

Jabulani Shongwe (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jabulani Shongwe and ex-Orlando Pirates winger Mahlatse Makudubela have joined FC Gugra in Georgia.

Both players join the club on free transfers having been released by Highlands Park at the end of last season.

They struggled to find clubs in South Africa despite the obvious talent they have to play football, but will now look to resurrect their careers in Georgia.

The players, who are represented by the same agent Lebo Mashishi,  are expected to hit the ground running for their new club.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Soweto derby headlines Diski festival fixtures 14.11.2019
Mashaba feels at home at Chippa 14.11.2019
Goodbye to the dull Soweto derbies 13.11.2019



 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 