VIDEO: Mokoena copied free-kick from Messi

South African Under-23 midfielder Teboho Mokoena has revealed that his winning goal from a set-play against Ivory Coast in the Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt on Tuesday was inspired by Barcelona’s Lionel Messi.

The midfielder hit a beautiful free-kick which earned South Africa three points in Group B at the competition and says it was his first goal from a free-kick in his professional career.

“It was my first free-kick goal in my career, even the technique I used I have been practising it for a while and I am starting to master it. I watched Messi and one of the free-kicks he scored, I think two weeks ago. I saw that he walks towards the ball, he doesn’t run when he takes a free-kick, so I saw it from him. If I run I won’t have balance,” said Mokoena.

“When I got there I told Luther Singh that I want to take the free-kick because I was confident about it. I felt that I was going to score because before the game I told myself that I have to score in order for us to win the game. In my mind, I thought Lyle Foster was going to win us the game because he had many chances to capitalise, but he couldn’t.”

Mokoena will be hoping to help South Africa earn maximum points once again when they play Nigeria in their last group stages match at the Al Salam Stadium on Friday.

Watch Mokoena’s stunning free-kick:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.