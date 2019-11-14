Soweto derby headlines Diski festival fixtures

With the senior sides having locked horns twice in a space of a week last week, now the reserves will battle each in the MDC title race where Mamelodi Sundowns reserves top the standings with 32 points after 13 games.

From the same number of games, Chiefs have only managed to register 19 points placing them on position seven, while Pirates have collected 24 and they are sitting on position four.

Meanwhile, it will be at the top of Standings where the focus will be as Sundowns will be taking on their neighbours SuperSport United, who are third on the standings with 24 points. Downs will be without their head coach David Notoane, who is out on duty with the national Under-23 team and assistant coach Surprise Moriri will be in charge of the team as they aim to extend their lead at the top.

The young Brazilians have done pretty well in this campaign of the MDC losing only one of their 13 games played.

Another interesting clash on the day will be the KwaZulu-Natal derby between Golden Arrows and AmaZulu FC. Both sides haven’t enjoyed the best of starts this campaign, with Usuthu occupying ninth spot on the log with 17 points, while former champions Arrows find themselves on position 14 after registering 11 points.

But the tied between the clubs are always interesting and it should be a free-scoring game.

