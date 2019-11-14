PSL News 14.11.2019 10:45 am

Billiat’s plea earns Musona the Warriors captaincy role

Phakaaathi Reporter
Billiat’s plea earns Musona the Warriors captaincy role

Kaizer Chiefs highly paid star Khama Billiat (C) celebrates a goal with Zimbabwe team-mates . AFP/JEKESAI NJIKIZANA

Zimbabwe coach Joey Antipas has heeded a plea from Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat for the inclusion of Knowledge Musonda in the Afcon qualifiers.

Antipas has not only called up the “Smiling Assassin”, but has re-instated him as the Warriors captain ahead of today’s clash with Botswana at the National Sports Stadium.

“We all know Knowledge is a great player, he has done it before, he has done it over and over again,’’ Billiat told The Herald.

“I have played with Knowledge before and I know what kind of a player he is. He is a player I connect with very well and he also connects well with the other players, which makes us a stronger team.

“We need him, he is a great player and I believe his presence will improve the team. He still has a lot to offer to this team,” added the Chiefs star.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Chiefs’ Nurkovic wins Phakaaathi Player of the Month 14.11.2019
Goodbye to the dull Soweto derbies 13.11.2019
No bad blood between Bafana coach Ntseki and Chiefs’ Middendorp 13.11.2019



 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 