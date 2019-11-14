Billiat’s plea earns Musona the Warriors captaincy role

Antipas has not only called up the “Smiling Assassin”, but has re-instated him as the Warriors captain ahead of today’s clash with Botswana at the National Sports Stadium.

“We all know Knowledge is a great player, he has done it before, he has done it over and over again,’’ Billiat told The Herald.

“I have played with Knowledge before and I know what kind of a player he is. He is a player I connect with very well and he also connects well with the other players, which makes us a stronger team.

“We need him, he is a great player and I believe his presence will improve the team. He still has a lot to offer to this team,” added the Chiefs star.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.