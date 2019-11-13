Moses Mabhida Stadium to host Telkom Knockout Final

The TKO final makes a return to Moses Mabhida after four years of absence at the venue.

The last time Moses Mabhida Stadium hosted the Telkom Knockout final was back in 2015, when Mamelodi Sundowns emerged victorious.

Four clubs are in the running for a place in the final: (in order of qualification): Maritzburg United, Kaizer Chiefs, Golden Arrows and Mamelodi Sundowns.

The TKO finalists will be confirmed on the weekend of November 23 and 24.

Arrows and Sundowns will battle it out in the first semifinal at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday, November 23, while Chiefs and Maritzburg lock horns the following day at the Mbombela Stadium for a place in the final.

The PSL will advise on ticketing information and the kick-off time for the final in due course.

