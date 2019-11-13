Sundowns set to unveil new logo

Sundowns asked supporters to submit designs for a new logo in celebration of the club’s 50th anniversary.

The designer of the winning logo will receive R50 000 from the club, while the supporters’ branches who participated in the voting will get R5 000 which will be used to attend Sundowns games.

Sundowns have narrowed down the entries to six logos and are set to announce the winner before the end of November.

“The president of Mamelodi Sundowns, Dr. Patrice Motsepe, the board, the national office bearers (NOB) of the supporters and all the supporters structures of Mamelodi Sundowns want to thank each and every supporter who participated in the upgrading and strengthening of our Logo. The National Executive Committee (NEC) should also be thanked for their leadership and the advice and guidance it gave at the meeting with the president of Mamelodi Sundowns on our logo,” read a statement from Sundowns.

