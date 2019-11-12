Sundowns coach Mosimane not focusing on Chiefs

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane insists that he and his players are focusing on their own targets and are not to get concerned about Kaizer Chiefs’ lead at the top.

Amakhosi lead second-place Brazilians by 10 points, but Sundowns have one game in hand over Amakhosi.

“I don’t want to focus on Kaizer Chiefs. In the past six years, we have run the race with all the teams. We ran the first two or three with Kaizer Chiefs,” Mosimane told the media.

“We’ve won the league four times in the last six years, two times we came second, this is not new to us. What we need to focus on is Sundowns.”

“At this point in time, we are five points behind our programme. If anybody has got more than five to us, good luck to that person, that means they’ve done very well.

“So, you can’t be looking at your neighbour that he’s got a new car now you want a new car, you’ve got to focus on yourself.

“You can talk about 10 points, but we are five points behind in our programme and we get that programme when we get to 75 points. We want 72 in total, so we are running our own race,” he added.

“Fifteen teams are our rivals. It is not only Kaizer Chiefs who are our rivals. Wits are our rivals. Pirates are our rivals. There’s also SuperSport United and all the other teams.

“Chiefs is not our direct rivals. Yes, they have the edge. They have the lead. They are winning. You can question how they win but that’s your issue.

“You can stay there at the corner and try and justify it, but they are winning. They are taking their chances. They are doing very well but we have to stay calm.”

Sundowns will next play AmaZulu on November 26.

