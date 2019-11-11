Cosmos remain cheerless after draw

The club’s supporters were hoping that the change of venue from Giyani Stadium to Olen Park would be the spark the team needed to change their fortunes and start climbing away from the dangerous place they are currently sitting on.

Ezenkosi are second from bottom with eight points after 10 rounds of matches. Jomo Sono’s side huffed and puffed for the entire game without a goal to show for their efforts. Cosmos thus head into the international break with only one win in 10 league games so far.

The fiercely contested match ended with both sides playing with 10 men as referee Tshidiso Mkhwanazi sent out a player from each side.

Tingwenyama were first to lose their player when midfielder Lehlohonolo Mohlabai was sent off in the first half after a dangerous two-footed tackle on 33 minutes.

Five minutes into the second half, Ezenkosi right back, Nkululeko Tshangane was also given his marching orders for a reckless challenge. It was Tshangane’s second bookable offence and that could have been the turning point for either side.

Other results



TS Sporting 1 (K. Sithole) Tshakhuma 0

Kamohelo “uJobe” Sithole was the hero for Abantu Bemthetho as they recorded their second win of the season after 10 games. It was a big win considering that Tshakhuma are among the the teams in the race for promotion this season and were high on confidence after their win at Royal Eagles in Durban last weekend.

Free State Stars 2 (D. Gozar; M. Mbanjwa) Steenberg United 2 (R. Gamaldien x2)

Ea Lla Koto failed to use home ground advantage against the division’s new boys with the spoils shared in the end. Daniel Gozar and Mlondi Mbanjwa scored gor the home side with veteran striker Ruzaigh Gamildien replying twice for the visitors.

Swallows 1 (K. Malinga) JDR Stars 2 (D. Alabi; M. Makhanya)

The Dube Birds failed to build on their hard earned win against Richards Bay the previous weekend and they fell victims of Nnditsheni Nemasisi’s Hammer Boys who are slowly becoming serious contenders for promotion. The Hammer Boys opened the scoring through Biodun Alabi and Moeketsi Makhanya doubled the lead. Kagiso Malinga’s late second half goal was too little to late to save Swallows blushes at home.

TS Galaxy 2 (B. Oubaas; S. Mdlinzo) Royal Eagles 2 (S. Nsundwana; M. Khumalo)

Eagles put up a fight and showed signs that they might regroup under new mentor Moma Medic. Somila Ntsundwana put Eagles 1-0 up but their lead was cut when Bathusi Aubaas levelled matters buy converting from the penalty spot. The Rockets took the lead through Sizwe Mdlinzo but Mpho Khumalo was on hand to earn the visitors an important point away.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.