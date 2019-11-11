Benni earmarked for Bafana scout job  

Ntseki plans to have an overseas-based South African coach based overseas to scout players that qualify to play for Bafana Bafana and with McCarthy having relocated to Scotland to be his family, McCarthy could be Bafana’s scout.

“When you look at the roll out plan I presented to the president we must have a scout overseas, basically there must be two,” Ntseki told reporters.

“They will be helping each other, one will look at the junior players and the other for senior players. It will be difficult to have one running around trying to get all the players if we only had one scout overseas.

“It is unfortunate that coach Benni had to lose his job at Cape Town City but that doesn’t mean anything bad about him. He is still a good coach, and when the time comes we will consider him (as a scout).”

