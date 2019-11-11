PSL News 11.11.2019 04:54 pm

Benni earmarked for Bafana scout job  

Phakaaathi Reporter
Head coach Benni McCarthy of Cape Town City during the Absa Premiership match between Kazier Chiefs and Cape Town City FC at FNB Stadium. (Photo by Gallo Images)

Bafana Bafana mentor Molefi Ntseki says it is unfortunate that Benni McCarthy was sacked by Cape Town City, but believes his axing could work out in Bafana Bafana’s favour.

Ntseki plans to have an overseas-based South African coach based overseas to scout players that qualify to play for Bafana Bafana and with McCarthy having relocated to Scotland to be his family, McCarthy could be Bafana’s scout.

“When you look at the roll out plan I presented to the president we must have a scout overseas, basically there must be two,” Ntseki told reporters.

“They will be helping each other, one will look at the junior players and the other for senior players. It will be difficult to have one running around trying to get all the players if we only had one scout overseas.

“It is unfortunate that coach Benni had to lose his job at Cape Town City but that doesn’t mean anything bad about him. He is still a good coach, and when the time comes we will consider him (as a scout).”

