‘KFC couple’ invited to more PSL games

Phakaaathi Reporter
Hector Mkansi and Nonhlanhla Soldaat at the FNB Stadium to watch Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

Hector and Nonhlanhla became instant social media celebrities when a photo of their engagement at a KFC outlet trended on social media last week.

After being invited to watch the Soweto derby over the weekend as a gift for their engagement, Cape Town City have promised to also host the nation’s couple at one of their games.

The couple, who also received gifts from other SA companies to help them plan for their wedding, will decide which City game they would like to attend.

“Every great couple needs entertainment now and then. VIP tickets for 2 for one of our games home or away. You pick the game power couple! Can someone tell them nyana?,” read a statement from Cape Town City.

Hector is a Kaizer Chiefs fan while his lady Nonhlanhla is an Orlando Pirates supporter, but Hector hopes to convert to her to an Amakhosi follower.

