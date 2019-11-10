CAF Confederation Cup draw postponed to Tuesday

A CAF statement confirmed that the draw for the second-tier competition would take place at 1200 local time (1000 GMT), but did not explain the 48-hour delay.

The seeded draw will divide the 16 survivors from three qualifying rounds into four groups with the winners and runners-up progressing to the quarter-finals.

Horoya (Guinea), Renaissance Berkane (Morocco), twice African champions Enyimba (Nigeria) and Al Masry (Egypt) are the top seeds, based on results in the past five CAF seasons.

Hassania Agadir (Morocco), Zanaco (Zambia), Enugu Rangers (Nigeria) and Djoliba (Mali) are the second seeds.

The unseeded clubs include Paradou (Algeria), ESAE (Benin), Daring Club Motema Pembe (Democratic Republic of Congo), Pyramids (Egypt), San Pedro (Ivory Coast), Al Nasr (Libya), Nouadhibou (Mauritania) and Bidvest Wits (South Africa).

Horoya, Enugu and Motema Pembe are former winners of the now-defunct African Cup Winners Cup.

Group fixtures will be confined to Sundays with the first series on December 1 followed by December 8 and 29, February 16 and 23 and March 8.

