Arrows edge Sundowns in five-goals thriller

The first stanza could only produce one goal from Sundowns as the home side went into the half time break trailing 1-0 courtesy of a Thapelo Morena goal.

The absence of key players like Gaston Sirino and Themba Zwane was evident in the second half as Sundowns players failed to combine effectively in the final third.

Arrows put three goals past Denis Onyango in the second half. Andile Jali gave coach Steve Komphela’s men a scare in the last five minutes of the game when he scored from a tight angle.

The game finished 3-2 at a wet Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium.

