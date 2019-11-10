Blow by blow: Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns
Phakaaathi Reporter
Gaston Sirino of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates scoring a penalty with teammates during the 2019 Telkom Knockout Last 16 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and AmaZulu at Lucas Moripe Stadium, Pretoria, on 20 October 2019 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Steve Komphela’s Golden Arrows will be aiming to stretch their unbeaten run in the Premiership to three games when defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns visit Durban on Sunday.
The Backheel Boys have enjoyed a good run of form in all competitions of late, seeing off Polokwane City in the TKO after extra time, before recording a 2-1 win over the same opponents in their next fixture.
