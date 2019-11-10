More Chiefs players should have been sent off – Rulani

Mokwena wasn’t happy with the hard tackles on his players from the home side.

Amakhosi defender Eric Mathoho was sent off with a straight red card after he pushed Abel Mabaso when players from both teams got into an argument over a free-kick that won by Chiefs.

“There should have been more red cards, Mathoho’s red card. it starts with Katsande’s tackle on Makaringe. The tackle was over the top, a career-ending tackle, we can’t encourage thuggish behaviour on the field. I’ve got a player bleeding. Parker had an excellent dive in the box excellent dive. Fine we lose, it is okay but beat us on tactics not boxing, I have players who were punched today,” said a furious Mokwena after the game.

“I try my level best to control my emotions. I invent a lot on reading about emotional intelligence. The reality is that there was thuggish behaviour and we can’t condone it. It doesn’t belong in South African football.”

