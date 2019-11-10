PSL News 10.11.2019 08:48 am

More Chiefs players should have been sent off – Rulani

Phakaaathi Reporter
Orlando Pirates interim coach Rulani Mokwena (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates coach Rulani Mokwena cried foul over the behavior of Kaizer Chiefs players during the Soweto derby on Saturday afternoon at the FNB Stadium.

Mokwena wasn’t happy with the hard tackles on his players from the home side.

Amakhosi defender Eric Mathoho was sent off with a straight red card after he pushed Abel Mabaso when players from both teams got into an argument over a free-kick that won by Chiefs.

“There should have been more red cards, Mathoho’s red card. it starts with Katsande’s tackle on Makaringe. The tackle was over the top, a career-ending tackle, we can’t encourage thuggish behaviour on the field. I’ve got a player bleeding. Parker had an excellent dive in the box excellent dive. Fine we lose, it is okay but beat us on tactics not boxing, I have players who were punched today,” said a furious Mokwena after the game.

“I try my level best to control my emotions. I invent a lot on reading about emotional intelligence. The reality is that there was thuggish behaviour and we can’t condone it. It doesn’t belong in South African football.”

