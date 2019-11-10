Chippa United recorded their first win of the season

And, after that bright start, the bulk of the chances would come from set-pieces later in the half.

Chippa earned a free-kick in a good position outside the AmaZulu box in the 12th minute, but the resulting shot on goal was snapped up by goalkeeper Siyabonga Mbatha.

Usuthu were awarded their own free-kick six minutes later, and Siyethemba Sithebe’s cross managed to find Bongi Ntuli, who headed straight at the keeper.

The hosts fashioned one last chance just after the half-hour mark, but the referee waved away their appeals for a penalty after the ball appeared to strike a defender’s arm.

The deadlock was eventually broke after the break, Twala finding the back of the net with a deflected strike that left Mbatha wrong-footed in the AmaZulu goal.

Any hopes of securing a late draw were extinguishing four minutes remaining in regulation time, Twala stepping up to bag his second of the evening.

The result leaves Chippa rooted to the foot of the table on seven points, although they are now just fur points behind the 14th-placed Amazulu.

