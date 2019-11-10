The show must go on without piano masters Zwane and Sirino

That may be because Pitso Mosimane has been missing his two most creative players in Themba Zwane and Gaston Sirino, who are the ones who play the piano while the likes of Hlompho Kekana and Tiyani Mabunda hold the piano in Downs’ “shoe-shine and piano” brand of football.

“You have to understand that we are a little bit under pressure with injuries, we lost Themba Zwane, Gaston Sirino and Phakamani Mahlambi, those are important players in our team, but injuries are part of the program, they will get back and we are moving on,” said Mosimane.

“We have got the Telkom Knockout, the Champions League and the league is still far. With the Champions and the Telkom, we are okay… with the league, of course, we are two points behind our program,” said Mosimane, as his side are five points behind Absa Premiership leaders Kaizer Chiefs.

In the absence of Sirino and Zwane, Mosimane pins his hopes on the likes of seasoned campaigners like Tebogo Langerman.

“He is experienced and he has been playing here for long but he could have played much better. He had a chance in the first half, but he knows how we play, he fits in the program and he has got that relationship with Hlompho Kekana.”

