Chiefs edge Pirates in fierce derby

The game was fiercely contested as both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates gave as much as they took but it was Amakhosi who were perhaps lucky to be on the winning side at the end of it as they walked out with the three points after winning 3-2.

Amakhosi’s luck began early as they got off to a dream start as in just under a minute a miscommunication at the back by Pirates captain for the day, Ntsikelelo Nyauza and keeper Wayne Sandilands saw the farmer’s headed back pass sail to an open net as the latter had come out trying to get to the ball.

But the Buccaneers were almost back at it a minute later but Fortune Makaringe’s shot from just outside the box hit the upright with Daniel Akpeyi left sprawling. Pirates created a few more openings after that as they looked to quickly recover from their early slump.

Khama Billiat also had a chance at minute 15 but ballooned his effort over as he found himself unmarked inside the Bucs box.

Samir Nurkovic also had a chance at 22 minutes but his header was pushed over by Sandilands.

Pirates’ disjointed defence were again caught flatfooted with Leonardo Castro allowed a free header from a corner kick taken by George Maluleka to make it 2-0 just over 15 minutes to the break.

But Vincent Pule cut Chiefs’ lead in half with a cleverly taken free-kick, beating Akpeyi to his near post at 42 minutes.

Pirates almost got their equaliser early in the second half but Thembinkosi Lorch was unlucky to see his header hit the woodwork with the Amakhosi defence caught in sixes and sevens after a brilliant run by Gabadinho Mhango on the left.

Lorch then found Pule with a well thought and executed pass at 57 minutes but the latter’s ball hit the crossbar and over. But two minutes later, Pirates found their equaliser with Mhango taking Reeve Frosler to the cleaners before hitting a powerful shot that Akpeyi got a finger to but could not stop from hitting the back of the net.

Sandilands was again on top of his game as he made a double save to deny Mathono on 67 minutes for whom the ball fell kindly as Pirates scrambled to defend a free-kick.

With nine minutes to the end, Chiefs were awarded a penalty after Paseka Makp brought down

Bernard Parker and Daniel Cardoso made no mistake from the spot, sending FNB Stadium into wild raptures as Amakhosi celebrated.

A few minutes to the end, Pirates were awarded a free-kick just outside the Amakhosi box and a scuffle ensued and ended with Mathoho receiving a red card. Justin Shonga’s take from the free-kick was tipped wide by Akpeyi.