Chiefs needs to play as a unit – Makua

Makua is confident his side can beat Pirates for the second time in as many weekends after the Sea Robbers were dumped out of the Telkom Knockout Cup through penalties by Amakhosi.

“I know that current form counts for nothing in the Soweto derby but I think Chiefs have the upper hand. However, players must put their personal interests aside and fight as a team,” Makua was quoted by SowetanLIVE.

“In big games like this, players want to shine individually, to grab headlines. But I urge all our players to work collectively to make the Amakhosi faithful happy.”

“Zuma is Chiefs’ best player at the moment and he should start. You saw what he did against Chippa United [he scored a brace, propelling Amakhosi to a 2-0 league success on Wednesday],” said Makua.

“When you talk about confidence, I don’t think there’s a player with higher confidence than Akpeyi at the moment. His qualities will be important because Pirates will also throw everything at Chiefs, so you need someone like Akpeyi in goal.”

