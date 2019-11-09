PSL News 9.11.2019 10:37 am

Chiefs needs to play as a unit – Makua

Phakaaathi Reporter
Kaizer Chiefs players celebrate the opening goal during the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Black Leopards at Moses Mabhida Stadium. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Frank Makua believes Amakhosi have a better chance of beating Orlando Pirates if they are compact.

Makua is confident his side can beat Pirates for the second time in as many weekends after the Sea Robbers were dumped out of the Telkom Knockout Cup through penalties by Amakhosi.

“I know that current form counts for nothing in the Soweto derby but I think Chiefs have the upper hand. However, players must put their personal interests aside and fight as a team,” Makua was quoted by SowetanLIVE.

“In big games like this, players want to shine individually, to grab headlines. But I urge all our players to work collectively to make the Amakhosi faithful happy.”

“Zuma is Chiefs’ best player at the moment and he should start. You saw what he did against Chippa United [he scored a brace, propelling Amakhosi to a 2-0 league success on Wednesday],” said Makua.

“When you talk about confidence, I don’t think there’s a player with higher confidence than Akpeyi at the moment. His qualities will be important because Pirates will also throw everything at Chiefs, so you need someone like Akpeyi in goal.”

