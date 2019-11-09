Benni vows to return to PSL

McCarthy’s agent Rob Moore confirmed that the former Bafana Bafana striker will move to Scotland to be closer to his family.

The 41-year-old would like to be closer to his family after he was sacked by Cape Town City following a string of poor results at the Mother City club.

McCarthy was linked with a move to Orlando Pirates with coach Rulani Mokwena serving as the Sea Robbers caretaker coach but Bafana Bafana’s all-time top scorer has since moved overseas with a coaching job in Scotland in the pipeline.

“I can’t thank these guys enough for memorable years together. Friends who became family. Gone for now but I will be back. See you guys around,” wrote McCarthy on his Instagram post.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.