Full time! – Bidvest Wits 0 SuperSport 1

Full time – Wits 0 SuperSport 1

90+3 – Aubrey Modiba gets a yellow card.

90 +2 – GOAL! Bidvest Wits 0 SuperSport 1. Sipho Mbule with the goal for Matsatsantsa! Wonderful header from the SuperSport midfielder.

89 – Clayton Daniels and Gavin Hunt are booked.

86 – Aubrey Modiba replaces Evan Rusike.

85 – Motupa lashes wide after breaking clear.

77 – Terrence Dzvukumanja replaces Machupu for Wits.

73 – Nange is booked for a poor tackle.

65 – Mbule shoots off-target for SuperSport.

63 – Dean Furman is booked for pulling down Cole Alexander.

62 – A fine pass from Machupu sets up Pelembe, but he shoots over the bar. Still 0-0.

56 – Phathushedzo Nange replaces an injured Thabang Monare for Wits.

53 – Now Williams saves from Maxolisi Machupu!

52 – Elias Pelembe’s cross is guided just wide by Motupa.

49 – Hotto fires wide from long range.

47 – Clayton Daniels and Luke Fleurs do well to block efforts from Buhle Mkwhanazi and Motupa.

46 – The second half kicks off

Half Tine: Wits 0 SuperSport 0

45 – Now Gabuza gets away and rounds Ricardo Goss, but the angle is too tight and he tries to cut it back and can’t find his man.

43 – Mbule with an excellent pass to release Grobler, but he tries to pass when he should have shot.

32 -Monare is booked for a late tackle on Sipho Mbule.

29 – Thabang Monare’s free kick is headed just wide by Lehlohonolo Nonyane.

26 – Lovely pass from Sifiso Hlanti but his shot is too close to Williams.

21- Doutie has to go off injured and is replaced by Elias Pelembe.

18 – Sifiso Hlanti’s cross is turned well wide by Mxolisi Machupu

13 – Bradley Grobler hits a shot over the bar from the edge of the area.

11 – Luke Fleurs does well to head away a fine Deon Hotto cross.

7 – Sameehg Doutie shoots from the edge of the box and Ronwen Williams produces a brilliant save!

1 – The game kicks off at Bidvest Stadium

Hello and welcome to Phakaaathi’s live coverage of Friday evening Absa Premiership football, with Gavin Hunt’s Bidvest Wits taking on Kaitano Tembo’s SuperSport United in a meeting of two sides with serious title aspirations this season.

Kick off is at 8pm, but before then here are the two teams:

#TheCleverBoys Line-UP

R. Goss (GK)

T. Hlatshwayo (C)

L Nonyane

T Monare

D Hotto

S Hlanti

C Alexander

B Mkhwanazi

S Doutie

G Motupa

M Macuphu Subs:

B Peterson

E Pelembe

H Dominingo

P Nange

Z Macheke

K Ritchie

T Dzuvukamanja Head Coach: Gavin Hunt

Wits v SSU #Nakanjani pic.twitter.com/yNITA4jkAm — Bidvest Wits (@BidvestWits) November 8, 2019

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.