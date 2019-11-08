Polokwane City sack Krmpotic

Benni McCarthy was the first as Cape Town City sent him packing on Monday morning.

Sources have claimed that Krmpotic was released by Rise and Shine after a run of poor result with the 5-3 beating by the Citizens on Tuesday being the final straw.

“He has been fired but an official announcement is yet to be made. His relationship with the club chairman has been unwell for a while now,” a source told Phakaaathi.

“There was a time where he was rudely pulled away while he was talking to the media after the game and told the chairman wanted to see him immediately to explain the defeat the team had just suffered.

“From that moment we knew time was ticking for him,” said a source.

Krmpotic was called by the PSL to explain his conduct after journalists from Durban complained about how he snubbed them after a game there recently. Coaches are obligated to speak to the media after games but Krmpotic left journalists hanging on more than one occasion.

It will now be interesting to see if the PSL will continue with their disciplinary procedures against both McCarthy and Krmpotic as they are no longer in the employ of their clubs.

