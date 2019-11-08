Pirates are “privileged” to have Rulani 

Mokwena hasn’t found life as head coach pleasing after he took over the reigns at Pirates following the departure of Micho Sredojevic earlier this season.

The Buccaneers have missed out on three major trophies already this campaign, having been booted out of the Caf Champions League, the MTN8 and more recently, the Telkom Knockout.

“I don’t know what they (the fans) are thinking, but what I do know is that they should be (patient with him). Coach Rulani is a very good coach I think he is the right man to lead this ship forward. He’s been with us for quite some time, the players believe in him, we believe in him, his tactics, game model and I think we will get the results,” he added.

“The supporters should be patient with him because he is a really good coach and Pirates are privileged to have him.”

Pirates have only managed to collect 13 pints this season putting them on position seven on long standing in 10 League games.

The Buccaneers are currently 12 points behind Absa Premiership leaders Kaizer Chiefs, who they meet in the Soweto derby on Saturday afternoon at FNB Stadium.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.