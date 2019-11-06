Sundowns spoil Baroka’s 100th league game celebrations  

Bakgaga had hoped to collect all three points to mark the ceremonious game but they could not get the better of Pitso Mosimane’s Mamelodi Sundowns as they played out to a goalless draw in Polokwane.

For Sundowns, they have lost some ground on the quest for a third league title in a row and a 10th one as Kaizer Chiefs managed a 2-0 win away to struggling Chippa United, stretching their lead at the summit of the log to seven points. However, Masandawana do have one game in hand over the Glamour Boys.

Wedson Nyirenda, who admitted that he is worried about his job as his side had lost four games on the trot in the league prior to this match, sees his outfit dropping into the danger zone, just five points above rock-bottom Chippa.

Nonetheless, the goalless draw was not a result of negative football or the lacking of trying by both sides as the first half was characterized by missed chances by both sides and most of the second stanza was no different.

Mosimane was the first to look at his options from the bench and he brought on Uruguayan striker Maurico Affonso in the 52nd minute in the place of Ali Meza.

Sundowns then began to attack with more purpose as the likes of Thapelo Morena and Lebogang Maboe played in a couple of crosses looking for the lanky Affonso. However, he was not given any space to breath by the defensive duo of Denwin Farmer and Mfanafuthi Shozi, who remained resolute in front of Elvis Chipezeze.

Wedson Nyirenda responded with a change of his own and he introduced Orebotse Mongae and withdrew Tshediso Patjie in the 61st minute. That change had no effect on the game,

Baroka still remain without a single win at home in all competitions as they look ahead to the Polokwane derby against Polokwane City, meanwhile, the defending champions will be on the road in search of their third win away from home this Sunday when they visit Steve Komphela’s Golden Arrows in KwaZulu-Natal.

