Live report: Baroka FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Sundowns are coming off the back of a 2-0 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs in their last Absa Premiership encounter.

A win would have seen the Brazilians move to the top of the table but Pitso Mosimane’s now sit five points adrift of pace-setters Chiefs in second position having played a game less.

Mosimane’s men bounced back from that defeat to the Amakhosi with a penalty shootout victory over Chippa United in the quarter-finals of the Telkom Knockout.

Meanwhile, Bakgaga have had a full week and a half to recover having played their last fixture on October 27 when they lost 1-0 to AmaZulu at home.

As a result, Wedson Nyirenda’s side occupy 14th position and with eight points from nine games after a struggle to the start of their season.

Former Ajax Cape Town striker Prince Nxumalo has joined Baroka as a free agent after parting ways with Bidvest Wits before the transfer window closed in August.

And Nxumalo could make his debut as Baroka are desperate for more attacking impetus up front, with the Limpopo-based side having only scored six goals in the league this season.

Sundowns won 2-1 the last time the sides met back in April in the Absa Premiership.

