Live report: Chippa United vs Kaizer Chiefs

The Chilli Boys saw their winless run in the league this season extend to nine matches when they were beaten 2-0 at Highlands Park on October 26.

Overall Chippa have taken four points from five home matches in the 2019/20 campaign.

Chiefs on the other side will look to keep up their perfect away record in the league this season when they take on Chippa this evening.

Amakhosi have taken a full haul of 12 points from four away matches this season.