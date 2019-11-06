The Chilli Boys saw their winless run in the league this season extend to nine matches when they were beaten 2-0 at Highlands Park on October 26.
PSL News 6.11.2019 06:59 pm
Live report: Chippa United vs Kaizer Chiefs
Chippa United will be looking to end their winless streak when they host Chiefs in an Absa Premiership match at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium tonight.
Overall Chippa have taken four points from five home matches in the 2019/20 campaign.
Chiefs on the other side will look to keep up their perfect away record in the league this season when they take on Chippa this evening.
Amakhosi have taken a full haul of 12 points from four away matches this season.
