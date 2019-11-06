PSL News 6.11.2019 05:12 pm

Jordaan comes to Sono’s defence

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Former Jomo Cosmos captain Hilton Jordaan doesn’t see anything wrong with the way Jomo Cosmos runs the GladAfrica Championship side.

Sono previously stated that he sells players as a way to finance the club, due to the lack of sponsorship for his side playing in the second tier.

The 46-year-old believes Sono’s business model is justified with the lack of sponsorship for his side.

“I think it’s good because he doesn’t have a sponsor and he is in the GladAfrica Championship, he has to look at way to keep the team afloat. He doesn’t have sponsors banging on his door,” Jordaan told Phakaaathi.

“Teams struggle to get sponsors to back them, only the big sides get sponsors, that’s the norm.

“So all of it has to come out of his pocket and the other teams like Arrows also have to pay, and it’s a lot of money.

“He (Jomo) has to do a balancing act and he has been doing it for so long and he has been getting it right. He knows what he is doing and he understands himself. The good thing is he wants to get into the PSL even though he is at the bottom, and hopefully he can do it and stay there and take the team to the stars.”

