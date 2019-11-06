PSL News 6.11.2019 04:44 pm

City appoint new coach

trainer / coach Jan Olde Riekerink of sc Heerenveen during the Dutch Eredivisie match between FC Emmen and sc Heerenveen at De Oude Meerdijk on April 07, 2019 in Emmen, The Netherlands(Photo by VI Images via Getty Images)

Cape Town City have appointed a new coach after Benni McCarthy was sacked by the Mother City club.

Jan Olde Riekerink comes highly recommended, with experience from the Eredivisie in the Netherlands.

Riekerink has knowledge of South African football through Bafana Bafana players who have played for Ajax Amsterdam.

The 56-year-old mentored departing City coach McCarthy at Ajax when Bafana Bafana’s all-time top goal scorer earned his first move overseas.

“I have years of experience in professional football,” said Riekerink.

“I have experience with South African players, training Steven Pienaar and former coach Benni McCarthy, we had a great relationship and I admired him as a person and as a player.

“What I can add in my experience is all the years I have coached and trained, and only hope that City gets the results that fit into the club’s ambitions.

“I’m really proud to be back here, and I’m really proud to coach this team.”

