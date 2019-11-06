City appoint new coach

Jan Olde Riekerink comes highly recommended, with experience from the Eredivisie in the Netherlands.

Riekerink has knowledge of South African football through Bafana Bafana players who have played for Ajax Amsterdam.

The 56-year-old mentored departing City coach McCarthy at Ajax when Bafana Bafana’s all-time top goal scorer earned his first move overseas.

“I have years of experience in professional football,” said Riekerink.

“I have experience with South African players, training Steven Pienaar and former coach Benni McCarthy, we had a great relationship and I admired him as a person and as a player.

“What I can add in my experience is all the years I have coached and trained, and only hope that City gets the results that fit into the club’s ambitions.

“I’m really proud to be back here, and I’m really proud to coach this team.”

