Mokwena happy with Pirates’ home record

If there is something that Rulani Mokwena is satisfied with at Orlando Pirates is the club’s home record, with the Bucs coach stating that the team has made Orlando Stadium a very difficult place for teams to visit since 2016.

READ: Mokwena refuses to blame Pirates players for Maritzburg draw

Mokwena labelled their home ground as a “fortress”, but was not happy with the fact they have been dropping points, especially in their previous game against Maritzburg United, where they played very well and created a number of clear cut chances, but ended being held to a goalless draw.

“The home record is interesting because when you look at what the numbers say in relation to that, we want to win more games than what we are winning. But we are undefeated in 18 games at home, we have only lost twice out of 36 games now since 2016. So, Orlando Stadium isgodi, it’s a fortress,” said Mokwena.

The draw against Maritzburg was the club’s fourth draw in all competitions this season. They will be hoping to make amends this Saturday when they lock horns with Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium in an Absa Premiership clash.

It will be the second meeting between the two Soweto giants in a space of a week after they met in the Telkom Knockout quarterfinals last Saturday, with Chiefs walking away as 4-2 winners on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.