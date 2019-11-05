Pirates held by Maritzburg in Orlando

Both teams had to finish the game with 10 men after Happy Jele and Kwanda Mngonyama were given marching orders for second bookable offences.

The sides got plenty of chances to score, but they weren’t lethal enough in from of goals.

Pirates could have taken the driving seat from the onset, but Kabelo Dlamini was unable to beat Maritzburg keeper Richard Ofori, who made a great save.

Ofori was once again called into action in the seventh minute, but Vincent Pule was also denied to see his attempt go into the back of the net.

The home side looked pretty well on their build-ups, while Maritzburg weren’t really making any threats.

Eric Tinkler’s men finally managed to put a scare, with side creating a coupe of chances late in the first half.

Thabiso Kutumela was the first one to try and beat Wayne Sandilands in Pirates goals, but the striker’s shot was blocked by Happy Jele in the 44th minute.

Winger, Bandile Shandu also had an opportunity to get Maritzburg’s first goal, he too failed to open scorings just before half time.

The opening 15 minutes of the final halve saw some chances fall from both sides, they weren’t really clear cut opportunities starting with Jeremy Brockie trying a spectacular for Maritzburg, but it didn’t go on target. Pirates top scorer Tshegofatso Mabasa, who wasn’t really effective on the night saw his header just went wide in the 55th minute.

Bucs suffered a major setback when captain Jele got his second yellow card in the game before being a red card, leaving Pirates with 10 men in the 61st minute.

But the teams got to be even once again when Mngonyama also received his second yellow card of the match and was sent off.

However though, still there were a number of goal scoring chances, but neither of the two sides could find the back of the net.

The biggest chance came in the way for Pirates, after Justin Shonga hit a powerful shot from just inside the box, but the ball hit the crossbar. Nothing could separate these two teams and they ended up sharing the spoils.

