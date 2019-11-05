PSL News 5.11.2019 07:30 pm

Live report: Orlando Pirates vs Maritzburg United

Live report: Orlando Pirates vs Maritzburg United

Bandile Shandu of Maritzburg United pushes Musa Nyatama of Orlando Pirates out of the way to get to the ball during the Absa Premiership 2018/19 game between Maritzburg United and Orlando Pirates at Harry Gwala Stadium. (Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix)

Orlando Pirates will hope get back on the winning trail when they host in-form Maritzburg United in an Absa Premiership clash tonight.

Follow the game LIVE HERE!

The Buccaneers will have to pick themselves up after losing in the Soweto derby on Saturday with the players also having a day less to recover than their opponents, who played on Friday.

Pirates interim head coach Rulani Mokwena is still a man under pressure but will take heart from their performance against Amakhosi, who sit on top of the table.

Mokwena will take confidence the from the fact the his team still created chances even when they went down to 10 men against Chiefs after a red card to Mthokozisi Dube.

Dube will therefore miss the clash against the Team of Choice because of his transgression on the weekend.

Martizburg made it five consecutive games where they have taken positive results as they knocked out Highlands Park on penalties in the Telkom Cup on Friday.

In-between two cup wins, Eric Tinkler’s charges have also grinded out three successive 1-0 victories in the league that has shot them up the table.

The game at the Orlando Stadium will kick off at the 7:30pm on Tuesday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Khuzwayo to make an appearance in Soweto derby 5.11.2019
Soweto derby tickets sold out 5.11.2019
Ertugral close to City move? 5.11.2019



 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 