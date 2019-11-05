Blow by blow: Orlando Pirates vs Maritzburg United

Follow the game LIVE HERE!

The Buccaneers will have to pick themselves up after losing in the Soweto derby on Saturday with the players also having a day less to recover than their opponents, who played on Friday.

Pirates interim head coach Rulani Mokwena is still a man under pressure but will take heart from their performance against Amakhosi, who sit on top of the table.

Mokwena will take confidence the from the fact the his team still created chances even when they went down to 10 men against Chiefs after a red card to Mthokozisi Dube.

Dube will therefore miss the clash against the Team of Choice because of his transgression on the weekend.

Martizburg made it five consecutive games where they have taken positive results as they knocked out Highlands Park on penalties in the Telkom Cup on Friday.

In-between two cup wins, Eric Tinkler’s charges have also grinded out three successive 1-0 victories in the league that has shot them up the table.

The game at the Orlando Stadium will kick off at the 7:30pm on Tuesday.

