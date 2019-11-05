Mosimane saddened by Benni’s sacking  

City announced in the early hours of Monday morning that they had terminated McCarthy’s contract after a string of poor results in the current campaign.

“I am very saddened by the sacking. I was his biggest fan, admiring how he taught his team to play the right way of playing football,” read a tweet from Mosimane.

“His team could build-up play from the back like what big teams do in Europe (Man City, Bayern, Liverpool etc).

“A typical example of his work was the goal that Cape Town City FC scored against Kaizer Chiefs, a coaching clip for coaches and those who believes in good football. A big loss to SA football & I hope he remains in the PSL to transfer his philosophy to another team.

“Some players went to play for Cape Town City FC just to play for him. A very good Coach & I salute you BENNI. You can walk away with pride especially after delivering a trophy in just a year an half.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.