AfriForum set to make announcement on Senzo Meyiwa case

Senzo’s brother, Sifiso Meyiwa, earlier revealed that the investigation into the case had been concluded and he believes the National Prosecuting Authoring (NPA) is dragging its feet in bringing the goalkeeper’s killer to book.

Sifiso also revealed that the AfriForum had offered to help his family in prosecuting the alleged killer.

AfriForum has called a press conference on Tuesday to address their link to the Senzo Meyiwa case.

“AfriForum makes an announcement regarding former Bafana captain. # SenzoMeyiwa,” read a statement from AfriForum.

Meanwhile, the NPA has dismissed reports that they were protecting Meyiwa’s killer because he is rich.

Senzo was gunned down during an alleged armed robbery at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s home in Vosloorus five years ago.

