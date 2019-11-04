Middendorp happy with improved Chiefs

Middendorp led Chiefs to their first victory against Pirates in five years in the quarterfinals of the Telkom Knockout at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The German mentor says his side has improved since he joined the side in 2018 after the departure of Italian coach Giovanni Solinas.

“We seem to be heading in the right direction but at the moment I’m not dreaming, I’m thinking about the next game, which is against Chippa in Port Elizabeth,” Middendorp said as quoted by Independent Media.

“I have nothing to do with the past four years. I only came here in December 2018. I’ve been here for the past 11 months.

“We definitely had some changes to make. We had a very clear target at the start of the season. We wanted to do much better than last season.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.