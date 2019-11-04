Tinkler weighed in on refereeing in PSL

Referees have come under the spotlight in recent weeks following the glaring mistakes the often makes during games.

Coaches like Benni McCarthy, Pitso Mosimane and Kaitano Tembo have been vocal about their displeasure about the officiating in the Premiership.

As a result of expressing their views, McCarthy and Mosimane have been sent letters by the PSL prosecutor to explain their views.

“I don’t like to speak about referees because we all know where it will end up,” Tinkler told Isolezwe.

“I hear people say that referees need help and that they are human and they make mistakes.

“Does that mean we (coaches) are not humans and we shouldn’t make mistakes?”

