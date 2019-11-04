PSL News 4.11.2019 02:42 pm

Ntseki responds to ‘cheap coach’ reports

Molefi Ntseki, coach of South Africa during a press conference. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki is not amused by the reports that the SA Football Association (Safa) appointed him because he was the cheap option.

This comes after reports emerged that Safa was running out of money and had to settle for Ntseki because they couldn’t afford the other candidates for the Bafana head coach job.

“As a black South African, I don’t look at myself as a cheap option for a coach because I have the knowledge, experience and capability to carry the team, win games and do well,” Ntseki was quoted saying by the Sunday Sun.

“But this is a question one has to answer with a lot of corrections, to say black is not cheap. But let it not be a racist approach to say, because he is expensive.”

Ntseki was appointed as Bafana Bafana’s permanent coach after English mentor Stuart Baxter quit as the national team head coach after the Afcon in Egypt.

