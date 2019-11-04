Senzo Meyiwa’s brother vows to expose his killer

Sifiso has vowed that he will accept any help from anyone willing to assist get justice for his brother, including AfriForum, saying the NPA has failed to help his family.

“There is only one man who shot and killed my brother. I don’t know why authorities have been using their authority and resources to protect this man. I don’t care how much powerful he is, how much money he has. He will be brought to justice. We will ensure that he is arrested and brought down,” Sifiso told the Sunday World.

“We are frustrated with all the shenanigans. We want to know why the NPA (National Prosecuting Authority) and the police don’t bring the culprit to book. They must tell us or allow the AfriForum to take over,” added Sifiso.

Senzo Meyiwa was killed in alleged armed robbery at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s house in Vosloorus, Gauteng in 2014.

No arrests have been made to date.

