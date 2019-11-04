Ertugral favourite to land City job

The position was left vacant after City sacked Benni McCarthy following a disappointing start to the season.

According to a source close to City, informal talks between City and Ertugral started some time ago.

“Signs were there from the first few games of the season that things won’t work out for Benni and the club this time around. During the last few games, Benni started indicating that he could walk out of the club, so City had to put some contingency plan just in case Benni leaves or the club is forced to let go of him,” said the source.

“John (Comitis) still had faith in Benni. He really thought he could change things around, but in the end, he had to deal with the actual truth, that results were not forthcoming, so he had to take a decision now before it’s too late,” added the source.

City are expected to name their new coach before the end of the week.

