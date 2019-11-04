Benni disappointed at his Cape Town City sacking

Benni mcCarthy has said he was disappointed to end his time at Cape Town City.

McCarthy was sacked by City on Sunday following a poor start to the 2019/20 Absa Premiership season.

Following his sacking, McCarthy thanked the fans and the community of Cape Town for their supporters during his tenure as City coach.

“I’m disappointed to end my time at the club but I would like to nevertheless thank the club and particularly the players, the fans and the community of Cape Town for their support and commitment over the last two years. I’m proud of my time at the Club and wish them all the best,” read a tweet from the former Bafana Bafana striker.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, assistant coach Vasili Manousakis will take over as caretaker coach as the club prepares to appoint a new head coach.

