Chiefs and Sundowns avoid each other in TKO draw

Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns avoided each other in the 2019 Telkom Knockout Cup semi-final draw on Sunday evening.

Chiefs will host Maritzburg United, while Sundowns are away to Golden Arrows.

Amakhosi reach the semifinals after beating Orlando Pirates 4-2 on penalties following a 2-2 stalemate at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Brazilians secured their place in the semis after defeating Chippa United 4-3 on penalties following a 2-2 draw on Sunday afternoon.

The TKO draw:

Kaizer Chiefs vs Maritzburg United

Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns

