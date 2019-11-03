Telkom Knockout News 3.11.2019 09:37 pm

Chiefs and Sundowns avoid each other in TKO draw

Chiefs and Sundowns avoid each other in TKO draw

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane with his Kaizer Chiefs counterpart Ernst Middendorp (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

Chiefs will host Maritzburg United, while Sundowns are away to Golden Arrows.

Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns avoided each other in the 2019 Telkom Knockout Cup semi-final draw on Sunday evening.

Chiefs will host Maritzburg United, while Sundowns are away to Golden Arrows.

Amakhosi reach the semifinals after beating Orlando Pirates 4-2 on penalties following a 2-2 stalemate at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Brazilians secured their place in the semis after defeating Chippa United 4-3 on penalties following a 2-2 draw on Sunday afternoon.

The TKO draw:

Kaizer Chiefs vs Maritzburg United
Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Blow by blow: Chippa United vs Mamelodi Sundowns 3.11.2019
Morena confident of Sundowns’ victory against Chippa 3.11.2019
Pirates are on an upward trajectory – Mokwena 3.11.2019



 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 