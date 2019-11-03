Sundowns sneak into Telkom Knockout semis

Augustine Kwem gave the Chilli Boys a bright start by opening the scoring in the 12th minute.

Norman Mapeza’s side managed to hang on to their slender lead until the half-time break.

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane made a couple of changes in the second half, as Phakamani Mahlambi came on for Jose Ali Meza.

Mahlambi made an instant impact when his pace into the area proved too much for Kelvin Moyo, who conceded a penalty which Sirino fired home on 58 minutes.

Eight minutes later, Chippa reclaimed their lead through Silas Mayiza who beat Denis Onyango through a free-kick.

Sundowns levelled matters in the final 20 minutes when Sirino made the most of poor handling from Patrick Tignyemb to complete his brace by finising into an empty net.

Extra-time failed to produce a winner and the game had to be decided on penalties with Sundowns emerging 4-3 winners in the end.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.