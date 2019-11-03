Middendorp suggests professionalising referees as solution

He was responding to questions about the questionable decisions by Jelly Chavani and his assistants in the Soweto Derby at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday afternoon.

Chavani came under the spotlight when they wrongly flagged Samir Nurkovic’s goal offside. He then gave Thembinkosi Lorch a yellow card for an offense that looked deserving of a sending off. He also denied Pirates what looked a clear penalty as Daniel Akpeyi fouled Tshegofatso Mabasa.

For me the only solution is not communication or VAR.

“The only solution is for the South African Football Association (Safa) and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) is to make match officials professional‚” said Middendorp.

“I have been leading in these discussions for a long time with other coaches following that professionalization must come in where everybody is prepared and has a clear target like we do as coaches and players,” he added. He said the fact that referees do other jobs full time distracts their focus sometimes. He said talking about the mistakes and criticizing the referees is not helping anyone as practical solutions are needed.

“At the moment I have only compliments for the referees because they come in and do their best‚” he said.

“I think is pumped into the public this thing of benefiting‚ firstly who is benefiting?

“Is it Pirates ‚Sundowns‚ Highlands Park‚ Black Leopards or even here with Chiefs‚ it happens and it is normal.

“Have you seen the goal for Bloemfontein Celtic against SuperSport United‚ have you seen the Pirates goal against Highlands Park. I will repeat that they do their best‚ sometimes let it go and don’t even think about it.”

