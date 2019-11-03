Blow by blow: Chippa United vs Mamelodi Sundowns
Themba Zwane of Mamelodi Sundowns challenged by Boikanyo Komane of Chippa United. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)
Chippa United will look to cause an upset when they meet Mamelodi Sundowns in the Telkom Knockout quarterfinal match at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium this afternoon.
The Chilli Boys edged Bloemfontein Celtic 1-0 in the previous round of the competition and will be hoping to go further in the TKO by defeating Sundowns.
The Brazilians handed AmaZulu a 5-0 drubbing in the previous round of the TKO.
Sundowns, who are three-time champions in the Telkom Knockout, last won the competition in 2015.
