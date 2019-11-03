Treat us fairly, Sundowns plead with PSL

This brings to three the number of potential charges Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane could be facing for his utterances against the match officials in recent weeks.

Yogesh Singh, Sundowns’ executive: legal & commercial, confirmed that the club has received another letter from the League.

“Yes,I can confirm that I received an email on Friday night from Nande Becker. This notice deals with alleged statements made by our head coach, Pitso Mosimane after the Chiefs match and we are required to respond in five days to confirm or deny whether this statement was made or not,” said Singh.

“We are being hit left,right and centre…so this brings to three the number of potential charges our Coach could be facing. But you never know because it seems that every time Pitso speaks there is a charge sheet in my inbox. And then there are two assault charges against Gaston Sirino.”

On the timing of the charges, Singh said: “These things do not surprise me anymore. Sundowns receiving legal notices after business hours or on match day a few hours before kickoff is sadly commonplace and I do not agree with how Nande Becker is approaching these matters and we will request the PSL to address this.

“As Mamelodi Sundowns we do not ask that we be treated differently from other clubs but we do insist that we be treated fairly.”

When asked about the club’s stance on match officiating, Singh commented: “I made a statement last week that fining coaches,clubs and club owners all over the show does nothing to address the real issue… which is that we need to deal with the poor standard of match officiating and look at ways to fix this. Sundowns and all the other clubs in the league want the same thing…fairness and consistency and we should work with the PSL and Safa to find a solution to this as soon as we can.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.