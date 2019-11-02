Arrows shock SuperSport to reach TKO semis

The goal was also enough to earn Abafana Bes’thende a place in the semifinals of the competition.

Matsatsantsa dominated possession from start to finish, but they wasted several chances to win the game.

Kaitano Tembo’s men were also awarded a penalty in referee’s optional time, but Aubrey Modiba hit the upright from it.

In the end, Arrows hanged on to their slender lead to join Maritzburg United and Kaizer Chiefs in the semifinals.

