Telkom Knockout News 2.11.2019 11:21 pm

Arrows shock SuperSport to reach TKO semis

Phakaaaathi Reporter
Arrows shock SuperSport to reach TKO semis

Lindokuhle Mtshali of Golden Arrows celebrates goal during the 2019 Telkom Knockout Quarter Final match between Supersport United and Golden Arrows at the Mbombela Stadium. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

A stunning free kick from Lindokuhle Mtshali was enough to give Golden Arrows a 1-0 win over SuperSport United in their Telkom Knockout quarterfinal at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday evening.

The goal was also enough to earn Abafana Bes’thende a place in the semifinals of the competition.

Matsatsantsa dominated possession from start to finish, but they wasted several chances to win the game.

Kaitano Tembo’s men were also awarded a penalty in referee’s optional time, but Aubrey Modiba hit the upright from it.

In the end, Arrows hanged on to their slender lead to join Maritzburg United and Kaizer Chiefs in the semifinals.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Blow by blow: Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates 2.11.2019
Arrows brace for tricky TKO trip to SuperSport United 2.11.2019
Castro looking to lead Chiefs to victory against Pirates 2.11.2019



 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 