Chiefs beat Pirates on penalties to reach TKO semis

It was a game of drama that had controversial refereeing decisions. Pirates finished the game with 10-men after Mthokozisi Dube was sent off early in the second half

Chiefs started better, pinning Bucs back in the early exchanges but nothing came off it and their visitors gradually got into the game. Both looked threatening on attack but a bit nervy when defending.

Chiefs looked to have opened the scoring on 21 minutes through Samir Nurkovic’s header but he was ruled to have been in an offside position.

Pirates came close to scoring as well seven minutes later when Pule eased his way past the Amakhosi rear guard but his cleverly taken shot hit the post with Akpeyi scrambling to clear it.

There was a bit of chaos just after 30 minutes with Thembinkosi Lorch bundling into Khama Billiat in what looked to be a red card offense but the referee ignored Amakhosi’s call for a harsher sanction and only gave him a yellow card.

Soon after, Lorch led Pirates as they waltzed into the Amakhosi box where he set up Makaronge for the the opening goal. Makaringe had the easiest job of just pushing the ball into an empty net.

The second half started badly for Pirates with Mthokozisi Dube sent off after receiving his second yellow on 50 minutes.

Chiefs found their equaliser on 61 minutes when with Castro finishing off after Billiat’s initial shot which ricochet off the post.

A minute into extra time, Amakhosi were awarded a spot kick after ? was judged to have handled the ball inside the box. And Daniel Cardoso converted from the spot.

But eight minutes later, the Buccaneers were level again with Gabadinho Mhango scoring with almost his first touch to make it 2-2.

